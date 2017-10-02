Edmond Brothers Home After Vegas Massacre

A handful of Oklahomans returned from Las Vegas today. Among them, brothers who had planned to attend the concert where the shooting occurred.

News9's Aaron Brilbeck kicks off our team coverage tonight from Will Rogers World Airport.

The spot targeted by the gunman is the same spot where Austin Roblas and Ryan Taylor of Edmond were having a few drinks just a half an hour earlier.

"We were having cocktails down at Mandalay bay right before all of that stuff went down," Roblas said.

Taylor added, "We went to a few shows and decided that we might go to that one and then something said no let’s just go back. We have to get up early. So that's what we did.”

The brothers went to their hotel just two doors from the massacre. They heard the gunshots and went to the balcony.

"We just kept hearing stuff and hearing stuff and then we just heard sirens and lights. And it was just crazy and then we turned on the news and it was actually horrifying,” Taylor said.

"To be honest with you, I didn't even know what was going on. I just thought it was Vegas, you know? Everybody goes there and firecrackers go and all kinds of things happen, you know?" Roblas added.

The two watched as the crowd scattered, trying to avoid the shots.

"It looked like just panic," Taylor said. "Like rain hitting like ants. They just scurried. Just every direction."