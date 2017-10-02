Mason Rudolph Named Big 12 Offensive Player Of The Week

Mason Rudolph totaled five touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s 41-34 win at Texas Tech and has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.More >>
Mason Rudolph totaled five touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s 41-34 win at Texas Tech and has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.More >>
Quarterback Mason Rudolph ran 16 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes and No. 15 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-34 on Saturday night.More >>
Quarterback Mason Rudolph ran 16 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes and No. 15 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-34 on Saturday night.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Mason Rudolph totaled five touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s 41-34 win at Texas Tech and has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.More >>
Mason Rudolph totaled five touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s 41-34 win at Texas Tech and has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Dean and John discuss Russell Westbrook's extension with the OKC Thunder, the Thunder's latest scrimmage, how the OSU played against Lubbock and how they'll do after the arrest of their former assistant coach, Lamont Evans.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Dean and John discuss Russell Westbrook's extension with the OKC Thunder, the Thunder's latest scrimmage, how the OSU played against Lubbock and how they'll do after the arrest of their former assistant coach, Lamont Evans.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder gave fans a sneak peek at the team's new roster. The tenth annual blue and white scrimmage tipped off at Edmond North Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder gave fans a sneak peek at the team's new roster. The tenth annual blue and white scrimmage tipped off at Edmond North Sunday afternoon.More >>