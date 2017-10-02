Mason Rudolph Named Big 12 Offensive Player Of The Week

Mason Rudolph totaled five touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s 41-34 win at Texas Tech and has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Rudolph threw for 376 yards and three scores on 27-of-38 passing and added 50 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against the Red Raiders. The senior’s 1,909 passing yards this season places him second nationally behind UCLA’s Josh Rosen.

Rudolph has accounted for at least three touchdowns in every game this year. The Cowboys are off this weekend and will host Baylor on Oct. 14th.