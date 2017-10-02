Mason Rudolph Named Big 12 Offensive Player Of The Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mason Rudolph Named Big 12 Offensive Player Of The Week

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER -

Mason Rudolph totaled five touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s 41-34 win at Texas Tech and has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Rudolph threw for 376 yards and three scores on 27-of-38 passing and added 50 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against the Red Raiders. The senior’s 1,909 passing yards this season places him second nationally behind UCLA’s Josh Rosen.

Rudolph has accounted for at least three touchdowns in every game this year. The Cowboys are off this weekend and will host Baylor on Oct. 14th.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • SportsMore>>

  • Mason Rudolph Named Big 12 Offensive Player Of The Week

    Mason Rudolph Named Big 12 Offensive Player Of The Week

    Mason Rudolph totaled five touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s 41-34 win at Texas Tech and has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

    More >>

    Mason Rudolph totaled five touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s 41-34 win at Texas Tech and has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 10-2-17

    Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 10-2-17

    This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Dean and John discuss Russell Westbrook's extension with the OKC Thunder, the Thunder's latest scrimmage, how the OSU played against Lubbock and how they'll do after the arrest of their former assistant coach, Lamont Evans.

    More >>

    This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Dean and John discuss Russell Westbrook's extension with the OKC Thunder, the Thunder's latest scrimmage, how the OSU played against Lubbock and how they'll do after the arrest of their former assistant coach, Lamont Evans.

    More >>

  • Russell Westbrook Speaks To Fans At ThunderFest In Edmond

    Russell Westbrook Speaks To Fans At ThunderFest In Edmond

    The Oklahoma City Thunder gave fans a sneak peek at the team's new roster. The tenth annual blue and white scrimmage tipped off at Edmond North Sunday afternoon.

    More >>

    The Oklahoma City Thunder gave fans a sneak peek at the team's new roster. The tenth annual blue and white scrimmage tipped off at Edmond North Sunday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.