Flights Temporarily Halted In Las Vegas After Mass Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Flights Temporarily Halted In Las Vegas After Mass Shooting

Posted: Updated:
CBS-iStockphoto CBS-iStockphoto
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Flights were temporarily halted Monday morning at McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas as law enforcement attempted to secure the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Late Sunday night, police said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of country music fans hundreds of yards from from a 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The Nevada native is accused of killing an estimated 50 people and injuring more than 400

Limited flights to and from McCarren were later allowed to take off, including departures to Oklahoma City. 

According to Will Rogers World Airport, there were four Southwest Airlines flights through Las Vegas to Oklahoma City; two departing and two arriving. All four were scheduled to be on time Monday morning. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.