Flights Temporarily Halted In Las Vegas After Mass Shooting

Flights were temporarily halted Monday morning at McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas as law enforcement attempted to secure the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Late Sunday night, police said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of country music fans hundreds of yards from from a 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The Nevada native is accused of killing an estimated 50 people and injuring more than 400.

Limited flights to and from McCarren were later allowed to take off, including departures to Oklahoma City.

According to Will Rogers World Airport, there were four Southwest Airlines flights through Las Vegas to Oklahoma City; two departing and two arriving. All four were scheduled to be on time Monday morning.