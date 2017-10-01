Standoff Between Police, Alleged Robber, Ends In Eastern OK County

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office responded to a standoff in far eastern Oklahoma County that began as a home robbery.

Authorities said they were notified just after 6 p.m. of a robbery in progress when a security alarm was tripped at a home near Wilshire and Luther Rds., about five miles east of Jones. The security company called the homeowners who said they were out of town. When police arrived, the suspect closed and locked the door.

A standoff between police and the suspect lasted until early Monday morning when police confirmed that the suspect was arrested. The suspect has not yet been identified.