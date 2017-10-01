Russell Westbrook Speaks To Fans At ThunderFest In Edmond - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russell Westbrook Speaks To Fans At ThunderFest In Edmond

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma City Thunder gave fans a sneak peek at the team's new roster. The tenth annual blue and white scrimmage tipped off at Edmond North Sunday afternoon. However, fans got a treat as the team's MVP Russell Westbrook talked to fans before the game.

“Russell's my favorite player since even before KD left,” said Chastan Collins, a Thunder fan. "Just happy to be out here and see Russell Westbrook."

The parking lot at Edmond North High School looked like a typical game day for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The school hosted the game with all the fanfare of Thunder Alley ahead of tipoff. But Russell Westbrook’s recent contract extension was the focus.

“We're huge Thunder fans,” said Chad Collins, Thunder fan. "We're glad Russell resigned."

ThunderFest served up plenty of food trucks, music and games, but all that was ignored when Westbrook took the stage. The crowd chanted “MVP, MVP” before changing to “LOYALTY, LOYALTY.”

“We have the best fans in all sports,” Westbrook said to the fans followed by cheers.

“He shows loyalty, you know, he's dedicated, hardworking, just overall a good guy,” said Tamerea Collins, Thunder Fan. “I'm excited that he is here in Oklahoma City.”

Westbrook talked from the heart about his decision to sign on for five more years with the Thunder.

“You guys brought me in, kid from California, didn't know anything about Oklahoma City, now I’m a part of Oklahoma City, you guys are part of me, part of my family,” said Westbrook. “I'm truly thankful for all you guys, all your support, a lot of ups and downs, good and bad things but you guys always stuck with me, stuck with my family, stuck with the team and I’m very appreciative to that.”

And fans appreciate his commitment to Oklahoma.

“I think it's going to be better for Oklahoma to have Russell on the team, maybe a championship,” said Wilson Thomas, Thunder fan.

“He's just been such a strong force for the thunder and he's been so supportive of Oklahoma and it really gives Oklahomans a lot of pride,” said Melanie Thomas, Thunder fan. “I feel like he cares about us enough that he wants to stick through and I think we're going to bring home a championship with him.”

Fans got to see a preview of what the new team will look like on the court but the preseason officially starts October 3 in Tulsa against the Houston Rockets.

