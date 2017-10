A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Major County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 12:48 a.m. Sunday. The epicenter was approximately 2 miles north of Togo, 34 miles east of Woodward, 50 miles west of Enid, and 97 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

There are no reports of injuries or damage associated with this earthquake.