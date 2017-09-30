Authorities Respond To Reported Explosion In El Reno

Authorities are responding to a reported explosion at the Stevens Tanker Division in El Reno, Saturday morning.

El Reno Fire responded at the scene after 8:00 a.m. Saturday. EMSA arrived on scene to treat at least one victim. The extent of the victim's injuries are still unknown.

Authorities have not determined a cause of the explosion, however officials do not believe it was criminal or weather-related.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.