Alton Nolen Found Guilty For Beheading At Vaughan Foods

Alton Nolen has been found guilty on all six charges related to the horrific beheading at Vaughan Foods in Moore.

The jury deliberated for just more than two hours before returning to the court room to deliver their verdict.

Nolen has now been convicted for the murder of Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in September 2014.

Nolen was also convicted of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the attack on Traci Johnson; assault with a dangerous weapon for his attack on Mark Vaughan; assault with a dangerous weapon for his attack on Gary Hazelrigg; assault with a dangerous weapon for his attack on Bryan Aylor; and assault with a dangerous weapon for his attack on Mark Vanderpool.

The next step in this case is now the sentencing phase, where Nolen could be punished with life in prison, with or without parole, or possibly the death penalty.

Colleen’s daughter, Kelli Hufford, issued the following statement regarding the verdict:

This has been a long road for my family and me. We are thankful the jury found Alton guilty of murder. All of us now hope for a swift sentencing process concluding with the death penalty for this killer. None of this will ever bring my mother back to us, but there is a greater sense of closure as justice continues to be administered and our family embraces the healing process.

#AltonNolen trial: GUILTY ON ALL 6 COUNTS. Victim Traci Johnson feeling relief. We're sitting next to each other in the court room. — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) September 29, 2017

#AltonNolen: DA Mashburn holds up knife used to kill Colleen Hufford and a photo of her. @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) September 29, 2017

#AltonNolen trial: "The defendant is not insane and he killed for his own vengeance," said Prosecutor Caswell. @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) September 29, 2017