Classen Circle, Braum's In Zoning Limbo After OKC Planning Commission Meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City planning commissioners punted Thursday on a vote to allow a Braum’s restaurant to move into Classen Circle. Braum’s plan is to level the venerable HiLo Club, the Classen Grill, and four other businesses on the block, to build the Braum’s and its proposed drive-thru.

The popular fast-food restaurant chain needed five Yea votes but they only got three. Only seven of the nine planning commissioners were present. Chairwoman Janis Powers says Braum’s plan would create a much larger traffic nightmare than what already exists.

“It’s not rocket science,” she said. "You can drive by there and see for yourself what a mess it is."

Braum’s attorney David Box says considering only seven of nine planning commissioners were present Thursday, they should have passed the proposal on to the full city council. But he says Braum’s will continue to work with the city. He also said it is not possible for Braum’s to build the new restaurant, and include any of the other existing businesses that are presently in jeopardy.

Planning commissioners will reconsider Braum’s proposal on October 12.

