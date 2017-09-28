OCFD Holds Meetings To Discuss Wildfire Safety - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OCFD Holds Meetings To Discuss Wildfire Safety

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A wetter than usual summer has not stopped the risk for wildfires. 

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is holding a meeting Thursday to keep people safe and informed.

Those officials point to geography and topography as risk factors for wildfires.

When you add all the vegetation from recent rain, the danger only increases.

Fire officials said that places where urban areas border area of heavy vegetation are particularly vulnerable to fire.

Oklahoma City firefighters will be holding a series of meetings to inform the public on what they can do to protect their property.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station 30 on South Lake Hefner Drive.

