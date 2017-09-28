2 Children Wounded In Accidental Shooting By Toddler In Michigan

Police say two young children were wounded in an apparently accidental shooting at a home that was being used for childcare in suburban Detroit.More >>
Police say two young children were wounded in an apparently accidental shooting at a home that was being used for childcare in suburban Detroit.More >>
Facebook has agreed to disclose ads to Congress that were purchased by Russians on the social media platform in that country's effort to influence the 2016 election, the company announced Thursday.More >>
Facebook has agreed to disclose ads to Congress that were purchased by Russians on the social media platform in that country's effort to influence the 2016 election, the company announced Thursday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.