Sean Sutton Joins Texas Tech Coaching Staff

Former Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts coach Sean Sutton has joined the staff at Texas Tech, the university announced Wednesday.

Sutton’s title will be Advisor to the Head Coach.

"It's an honor and a privilege to join Chris Beard's staff at Texas Tech," Sutton said.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to work under his leadership, be a part of his outstanding coaching staff and rejoining the Big 12 conference which is the one of the premier leagues in the country.”

Sutton was 39-29 in two seasons at Oklahoma State, where he succeeded his father, Eddie Sutton. He’s spent the past six years as an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles, working with his brother Scott Sutton.