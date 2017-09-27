White House Tax Plan Would Cut Corporate, Individual Tax Rates - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

White House Tax Plan Would Cut Corporate, Individual Tax Rates

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

The Trump administration's proposal for changes to the tax code will slash the corporate rate, drop the tax rates for the wealthiest Americans and include a bottom tax rate that increases slightly.

Corporations would see their tax rates dropped from 35 percent to 20 percent. For individuals, the top tax bracket would likely drop from nearly 40 percent to 35 percent, and the bottom tax rate will increase from 10 percent to 12 percent, CBS News' Major Garret has confirmed, according to sources on the Hill and in the lobbying community.

With Senate Republicans' last-ditch attempt at health care reform dead, the GOP is pivoting to another policy arena in which it hopes to find more success. President Trump is expected to announce the tax proposal in Indiana Wednesday afternoon. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.