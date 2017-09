The Moore Police Department has reported 181 unlocked cars were broken into, and in some of those cases, 16 guns were among the items stolen.

During the same six months, only 20 locked vehicles were burglarized.

Police officers are now asking for help to reduce auto burglaries.

Their message is for all drivers who may be making themselves a target by not locking their doors.

In many of these cases caught on surveillance video, suspects are not using any special tools -- they are just checking door handles until they find an unlocked one.

The police department is now promoting the slogan, "Lock Your Doors and Secure What's Yours."