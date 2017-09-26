Bixby Mom Arrested After Toddler Found Wandering Alone - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bixby Mom Arrested After Toddler Found Wandering Alone

Posted: Updated:
By Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Hanna Long photo courtesy Tulsa Jail. Hanna Long photo courtesy Tulsa Jail.
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

A Bixby woman was arrested after her 3-year-old daughter was found wandering outside by herself near Memorial Drive September 25. Hanna Virginia Elizabeth Long, 21, was booked on complaints of child neglect and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. 

Bixby Police say they went door to door before locating Long's home in the 7800 block of East 132nd Place South.   

Authorities said Long didn't realize the child was gone though she'd been missing for about 4 hours. She told police she'd been asleep and thought her daughter was asleep in her room, court records show.

"Long did not appear to show the type of concern that would be appropriate after receiving the news we had described," the arresting officer said.

The arresting officer said the house smelled of burnt marijuana, and Long produced a baggie of pot and some smoking devices.

Police said they contacted DHS and took Long into custody. When asked, she produced a bag of marijuana, a bong and smoking pipe, the report states.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.