Bixby Mom Arrested After Toddler Found Wandering Alone

A Bixby woman was arrested after her 3-year-old daughter was found wandering outside by herself near Memorial Drive September 25. Hanna Virginia Elizabeth Long, 21, was booked on complaints of child neglect and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Bixby Police say they went door to door before locating Long's home in the 7800 block of East 132nd Place South.

Authorities said Long didn't realize the child was gone though she'd been missing for about 4 hours. She told police she'd been asleep and thought her daughter was asleep in her room, court records show.

"Long did not appear to show the type of concern that would be appropriate after receiving the news we had described," the arresting officer said.

The arresting officer said the house smelled of burnt marijuana, and Long produced a baggie of pot and some smoking devices.

Police said they contacted DHS and took Long into custody.