Oklahoma One Of The Most Evangelical States In The U.S.

The cross on the steeple of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Henryville, Ind. A recent Gallup poll says only 44 percent of Americans have "great confidence" in organized religion. (AP Photo)

Oklahoma is in the Top 5 states in the country that identifies as majority evangelical, according to the Pew Research Center.

The website 24/7 Wall Street put together the list of evangelical states. And according to 24/7, evangelicals represent 20 percent of all registered voters in the U.S., and they make up one-third of all voters who identify as, or lean, Republican.

The Pew Research Center’s data shows that more than 70 percent of Americans identify as Christians, with evangelism representing the most popular denomination.

Oklahoma, according to the data, sits at number four on the list, with 47 percent of those who identify as religious also identifying as evangelical. Those numbers, however, have seen a six percent decline since 2007.

The following are the Top 10 most evangelical states in the country: