Oklahoma One Of The Most Evangelical States In The U.S.

Lamont Evans, assistant coach for the OSU basketball team, was one of 10 people charged in federal court. Evans is accused of taking part in a bribery and fraud scheme involving three other college basketball coaches.More >>
Lamont Evans, assistant coach for the OSU basketball team, was one of 10 people charged in federal court. Evans is accused of taking part in a bribery and fraud scheme involving three other college basketball coaches.More >>
Oklahoma is in the Top 5 states in the country that identifies as majority evangelical, according to the Pew Research Center.More >>
Oklahoma is in the Top 5 states in the country that identifies as majority evangelical, according to the Pew Research Center.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.