24-Year-Old Man Arrested In Yukon Homicide

Jeffrey Burton Harper, of Yukon, was arrested Monday on complaints of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. He was arrested in connection with the death of Brandon Schofield.

Schofield was found dead on July 6 on his porch. The state medical examiner's officer determined Schofield's cause of death as heroin toxicity and hyperthermia.

The suspect reportedly told investigators that he picked up heroin for himself and the victim, and they used the drug throughout the night of July 5th. Harper reportedly told investigators he could not wake the victim up the next morning. According to an affidavit, Harper said he dragged Schofield from the couch to outside at the home in Yukon.

Harper told investigators Schofield eventually awoke. Harper left for work and after finishing his shift, he said he found Schofield in the same position on the concrete. Schofield was left on the porch in the summer sun for more than six hours without shade, food or water.

Police say Harper took a SnapChat video of the victim and sent it to friends. He was narrating during the video and the victim was "grumbling and barely moving" according to the affidavit. Approximately twenty-five minutes later, he called 911.

First responders say Schofield died at the scene.

News 9’s Christy Lewis spoke with a woman who identified herself as Harper’s mother Tuesday afternoon.

“It doesn’t seem right that he’s up for murder,” she said. The woman also added that she is sorry for the family who lost their child.

Schofield was booked into the Canadian County jail.