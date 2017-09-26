State Corrections Department Prepares Proposal To Alleviate Overpopulation

The state Board of Corrections is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has acknowledged overpopulation in the state prison system is a problem. One possible fix focuses on certain nonviolent offenders.

Department staff have been preparing a proposal for approval by the Board of Corrections to amend policies and procedures that would help get more inmates to electronic monitoring in the community.

Proposed policy changes should be ready for Tuesday's meeting.

Additionally, Oklahoma DOC president Joe Allbaugh is expected lay out his plan to release nonviolent offenders, about 1,400 inmates may be affected.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m.