Suspect Accused Of Flashing Genitals Outside OK State Fair

An Oklahoma City man was arrested for allegedly exposing his genitals to several people, including two juveniles, outside of the State Fair on Friday.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Max Miller just before 10 p.m. on Friday for the alleged incident, which witnesses say occurred in the area outside of Gates 5 and 6 at the fairgrounds.

According to the report, Miller was first spotted with his hands down his pants outside of Gate 5, and witnesses say it appeared he was fondling himself.

One of the witnesses, who was working at the gate, told police that miller approached her and asked to enter the fair, but she refused because he did not have a ticket. Throughout the interaction, the witness told police that Miller kept his hands in his pants, and that she could see him moving them in a lewd manner.

Witnesses say Miller walked away and unsuccessfully tried to climb over a fence near Gate 5, before returning to the gate and being turned away a second time. This time witnesses say Miller lowered his pants multiple times, exposing himself to at least five people total, including a teenage boy and girl.

Responding officers caught up to Miller outside of Gate 6 and made the arrest. Officers learned that Miller is convicted felon out of Oklahoma County for a burglary back in May 2015. Miller was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on four complaints of indecent exposure and one count of lewd acts with a child. A bond has not yet been set.