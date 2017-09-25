One Arrested In NE OKC Homicide

One person was arrested after a Friday night fatal shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Kendal Richardson, 27, was arrested Friday on complaints of murder, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Richardson is accused of shooting Joshua Williams, 28, in the 1600 block of NE 20.

Police were called shortly after 7:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Williams dead at the scene.

Investigators think Williams and Richardson were inside the residence with several other people when an altercation occurred, resulting in Williams being fatally shot.

Richardson was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.