ESPN Insider Weighs In On Thunder Trades

A trade deal that had been building up for months sparked headlines and heightened emotions across Oklahoma Saturday when the deal finally took place.

Fan favorite and Thunder center player, Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott, who played forward for the team, were traded to the New York Knicks for all-star player, Carmelo Anthony.

ESPN reported that Anthony waived a no-trade agreement clause in his contract with the Knicks in order to join the Thunder.

Kanter gave an emotional farewell to Oklahoma and his fans on social media.

ESPN's Thunder insider, Royce Young, sat down with Dean Blevins and John Holcomb to discuss the trade and what fans can expect.