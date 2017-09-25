One Man Stabbed Late Sunday Night In South OKC

Oklahoma City police found a man stabbed late Sunday night in south Oklahoma City.

Officers said they found the man before midnight Monday at the intersection of 55th Street and Broadway Avenue.

The victim has not been identified and may be homeless, officers said. He was stabbed once in the stomach but the wound is not serious.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Police said the man may have been living in a tent in someone’s backyard.

Officers have not identified a suspect.

Stay with News9.com for the latest on this story.