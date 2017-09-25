One Man Stabbed Late Sunday Night In South OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Man Stabbed Late Sunday Night In South OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police found a man stabbed late Sunday night in south Oklahoma City.

Officers said they found the man before midnight Monday at the intersection of 55th Street and Broadway Avenue. 

The victim has not been identified and may be homeless, officers said. He was stabbed once in the stomach but the wound is not serious.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated. 

Police said the man may have been living in a tent in someone’s backyard.

Officers have not identified a suspect.

Stay with News9.com for the latest on this story. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.