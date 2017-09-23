Thousands Attend Beatification For Okarche Priest In OKC

An Oklahoma priest moved one step closer to sainthood. On Saturday, the Roman Catholic Church beatified Father Stanley Rother. It was only the second beatification ever held in the United States. The mass marks the final step before he is declared a saint.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey says a new earthquake which stuck Mexico Saturday had a magnitude of 6.1 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca. It initially calculated as a magnitude 6.2 quake.More >>
