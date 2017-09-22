Ex-Teacher's Aide Scheduled To Return To Court Friday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Ex-Teacher's Aide Scheduled To Return To Court Friday

Posted: Updated:
PERRY, Oklahoma -

A former teacher's aide from Perry will return to the courtroom Friday.

Arnold Cowen is accused of molesting children and possessing child pornography.

Cowen may enter a plea of guilty or not guilty during Friday's scheduled proceedings.

Arraignment proceedings were previously postponed back in June after the judge in this case determined the state needed to file an amended charge. 

The decision was based on evidence that came out during the preliminary hearing held in May.

The district attorney will now amend the charges from possessing child pornography to aggravated child pornography, which carries a harsher punishment. Cowen is also facing 20 counts of child molestation.

The arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

