Children’s Hospital Celebrates New Full-Time Therapy Dog

A metro hospital is bringing the companionship of a canine to its patients. The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center held a celebration Thursday for its new Golden Retriever, Targa. She’s the first full-time hospital therapy dog in Oklahoma.

At the party, Targa met staff and patients in the children’s play area. Abby Otis, 13, had a four-day streak of migraines that recently broke. She said her visit with Targa Thursday helped her feel better too.

“It gives you something to do,” Otis explained, "and takes your mind off of what’s bothering you."

Targa will go to work every weekday helping patients in a variety of settings.

“So many studies have shown that if patients and kids’ stress levels are lower," explained Skyler Munday, the facility dog coordinator, "then they can recover a lot more quickly and get out of here sooner and that’s our goal."

Children's Hospital volunteers and Edmond North High School's BALTO program raised money to pay for Targa.