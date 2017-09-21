Children’s Hospital Celebrates New Full-Time Therapy Dog - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Children’s Hospital Celebrates New Full-Time Therapy Dog

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro hospital is bringing the companionship of a canine to its patients. The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center held a celebration Thursday for its new Golden Retriever, Targa. She’s the first full-time hospital therapy dog in Oklahoma.

At the party, Targa met staff and patients in the children’s play area. Abby Otis, 13, had a four-day streak of migraines that recently broke. She said her visit with Targa Thursday helped her feel better too.

“It gives you something to do,” Otis explained, "and takes your mind off of what’s bothering you."

Targa will go to work every weekday helping patients in a variety of settings.

“So many studies have shown that if patients and kids’ stress levels are lower," explained Skyler Munday, the facility dog coordinator, "then they can recover a lot more quickly and get out of here sooner and that’s our goal."

Children's Hospital volunteers and Edmond North High School's BALTO program raised money to pay for Targa.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.