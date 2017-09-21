Oklahoma Mud Takes Down The TransAmerica Trail Riders

The struggle is real for these bikers trying to traverse wet Oklahoma farmland as part of a nationwide off-road motorcycle tour.

According to its website, the TransAmerica Trail is a "west-bound dual-sport motorcycle ride across America. The Trail starts in Southwestern North Carolina, and ends at the Pacific Ocean in southwestern Oregon – nearly 5,000 miles of mostly off-pavement riding."

This clip, above, was shot somewhere in the Oklahoma Panhandle after a rain turned farmland to mud during a ride that started in Liberal, Kansas, on June 22. It was posted in its entirety to YouTube on July 4.

Visit their blog at https://5000milesofdirt.blog/