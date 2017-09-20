Midway Donut Holes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Midway Donut Holes

Posted: Updated:

Midway Donut Holes

  • 2 cans refrigerated biscuits, cut into 1/4ths
  • Peanut or canola oil
  • Cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, chocolate syrup
  1. In a large Dutch oven filled 1/3 with canola or peanut oil, bring to 375 degrees.
  2. Open the refrigerated biscuits and cut into fourths.
  3. Roll each biscuit piece to make a ball and carefully drop into the hot oil.
  4. Use a long wooden skewer to flip over the donut holes till they are browned on both sides.
  5. Remove the donut holes from the hot oil and place on a paper towel lined baking sheet.
  6. Using tongs, put donut holes into a paper sack and sprinkle with powdered or cinnamon sugar.
  7. Seal the top and shake to coat.
  8. Serve warm in paper sacks!

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.