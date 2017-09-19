Hurricane Irma Victim Makes Unique Billboard To Get Electricity Back

A recent organ-transplant recipient who lost her electricity as a result of Hurricane Irma chose a unique way to try and get it back.

Kynse Leigh created a sign reading, "Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life," written in hot pick lettering.

Leigh took a picture with the sign and posted it on Instagram and Facebook on Sunday. The post gained over 1,000 reactions, 1,200 shared and more than 300 comments.

Leigh later posted a picture of the sign again with two men next to it and the caption, "It worked everybody!!!!"