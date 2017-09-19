Hurricane Irma Victim Makes Unique Billboard To Get Electricity - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hurricane Irma Victim Makes Unique Billboard To Get Electricity Back

Posted: Updated:

A recent organ-transplant recipient who lost her electricity as a result of Hurricane Irma chose a unique way to try and get it back. 

 Kynse Leigh created a sign reading, "Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life," written in hot pick lettering. 

Leigh took a picture with the sign and posted it on Instagram and Facebook on Sunday. The post gained over 1,000 reactions, 1,200 shared and more than 300 comments. 

Leigh later posted a picture of the sign again with two men next to it and the caption, "It worked everybody!!!!"

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.