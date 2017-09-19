'Mad Pooper' Wanted for Defecating in Front Yards of Colorado Ho - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

'Mad Pooper' Wanted for Defecating in Front Yards of Colorado Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -

Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a jogger who they say has been defecating in front of homes for weeks.

A Colorado Springs family has spent weeks trying to track down a mystery jogger. They call her the "mad pooper."

She is accused of defecating outside near homes in Colorado Springs during her runs.

Cathy Budde says her kids caught her doing it the first time. Budde yelled at the woman asking her, "You're really doing that in front of my kids?"

The woman replied, "Yeah, sorry."

The family says the runner leaves behind human waste at least once a week.

