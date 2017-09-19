3 Arrested During Protest At Georgia Tech After Vigil For Student Killed

The scene of protests at Georgia Tech on Mon., Sept. 18, 2017. STEPHEN FOWLER/GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING

Georgia Tech officials say three people were arrested during a protest after a vigil for a student who was fatally shot by campus police.

Investigators said police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person who fit Schultz's physical description.

Georgia Tech officials Monday night urged students to stay indoors because of violent protests on campus.

University spokesman Lance Wallace said in a statement that after the vigil, a group of about 50 protesters marched to the campus police department.

"After a peaceful memorial vigil for Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, a group of approximately 50 protesters marched to the Georgia Tech Police Department," the statement read. "One police vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries. One officer was transported to Grady Hospital with minor injuries."

Georgia Tech said that the campus police arrested three people -- Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson and Cassandra Monden -- and charged them with inciting a riot and battery of an officer.

Officials added that the "Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State University Police Department helped restore order relatively quickly."