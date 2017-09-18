Son Of Chickasha Shooting Suspect Offers Apology

Two officers were shot as a barrage of bullets were fired off at a suspect's home in Chickasha.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Alex Warren Klingler, 61, opened fire on the officers when they tried to serve a search warrant at him home on 4th Street, Sunday afternoon.

The details surround that search warrant have not revealed. However, the OSBI says Klingler starting shooting quickly after the officers arrived, but they fired back. Both officers were rushed to the hospital, as multiple law enforcement agencies rushed in to help negotiate with Klingler, who barricaded himself inside the home after the exchange of gunfire.



Nearly two hours into the standoff, Klingler surrendered. Bob Mills Sky News9 captured video showing the suspect bloodied from at least one gunshot wound. Klingler was transported to the hospital.

At last check, one of the injured officers was listed in serious condition at a local hospital.



"I pray for the officers, and I pray for their families," Chad Klingler says his faith led him to apologize for his father's alleged crimes, "Every man has to be accountable for what he did. So, he done it and I'm truly sorry for what he done."



Chad Klingler claims his father has a history of mistrusting the police but never thought he'd be accused of perpetuating such violence. "Something snapped, he was in fear, what else could do that ?," Klingler can't make sense of what happened.



However, OSBI agents were back at the scene collecting evidence, Monday. The suspect's son says he's doing all that he can at this point to help heal the horrible situation -- and that included a lot of prayer.



"I do know one thing that is bigger than all of us," Chad Klinger said, " My Lord will prevail and he will bring healing and justice to the officer's family."



The officers are asking for privacy during their time of recovery. Their names have not been released. Already, the community is showing its support.



First National Bank & Trust Co. announced a fund to help injured of fallen officers.



The fund, Chickasha Blueline, was established, Monday. Donations will benefit Chickasha officers, according to a Facebook post.

Wing T's is selling 'Back the Blue' shirts with all proceeds to benefit the injured officers. The Grady County Sheriff's Office is also organizing a blood drive in their honor. Details are TBA.