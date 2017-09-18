Mid-Del District Preps For Big Bond Issue Election

A big election coming up for folks in the Mid-Del School district. Voters will be asked to decide on a $130,000,000 bond issue to make improvements across the district. A majority of the bond will be used for capital improvements but because of other bonds that are expiring this will not raise property taxes.

At Schwartz Elementary they've grown from about 300 students three or four years ago to 350 or so now. That puts 28 and 29 kids in some classes.

“Right now when they’re in here they feel like they’re sardines,” says Rondall Jones, the Schwartz superintendent as he gave us a tour of the school Monday.

In addition the gym and music room is a hike up a hill that can be an uncomfortable walk in the winter and a scary one to underground locker rooms during severe weather.

“This school is about six miles away from our nearest school that has a storm shelter. And if we would ever have to evacuate during severe weather it really makes us nervous to think what that would look like,” said Dr. Rick Cobb, Mid-Del Superintendent.

If the bond issue passes, Schwartz would get a new gym that's attached to the main building, storm shelters and six new classrooms.

“Last year we were in a situation with overpopulated Kindergarten classes,” said Jones. “They wanted to give us a teacher but we didn’t have a place for her. We had a closet but you can’t put kids in a closet.”

Other bond projects across the district include upgrades to football stadiums and performing arts centers. Air conditioning in gyms and field houses and new school buses. Textbooks and technology equipment will also be included.

https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/64662/2017_Bond_Information.pdf

The election is on October 10th.