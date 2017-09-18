New Details Emerge About Chickasha Officer-Involved Shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reveals Alex Warren Klingler, 61, is the suspect accused of shooting two Chickasha police officers Sunday afternoon. Investigators say Klingler opened fire during a search warrant at his house.

One officer remains in serious condition at OU Med. The other officer was treated and released. Klingler also suffered gunshot wounds when the officers returned fire.

Emerging after a two-hour stand-off, surrounded and covered in blood, Klingler finally surrendered to tactical teams from around Oklahoma at around 5 p.m. Sunday. Bob Mills Sky News 9 captured the exclusive video of his arrest, and the 61-year-old was evaluated and taken away to the hospital in an ambulance.

Investigators have not yet released information detailing why the officers showed up to search Klingler's 4th Street home Sunday afternoon, but his family tells News 9 he has a history of mistrusting the police. They believe he must have felt threatened and wanted to protect other family members who were there at the time.

The OSBI reports that Klingler started shooting quickly after the Chickasha officers arrived, but they fired back. Both officers were rushed to the hospital, as other agencies rushed in to help negotiate with Klingler, who had escaped into his home after the exchange of gunfire.

Klingler’s injuries are non-life threatening, and he is expected to be booked into the Grady County jail Monday evening.

Klingler's family tells News 9 they are praying for the injured officers and their families. The officers' families have asked for privacy at this time.