Controversial Plan For New Braum's To Be Debated

Filed with the city last week, Braum's has applied to put a new location on a lot near the corner of Classen Blvd. and 51st St. known as Classen Circle
Monday night, Braum's will meet face-to-face those against its plan to build a new store in Northwest OKC.

The Oklahoma based business is hoping to rezone property it purchased in 2015 at NW 51st and Classen Circle for a store and parking lot. If successful, a building from the 1950’s that houses eight businesses and a restaurant would be flattened.

The building and one next door that would also be demolished currently house OKC staples like the Hi-Lo club, The Drunken Fry, Charlies, and Classen Grill.

“I think Braum's didn't think it through. I just don't think they were aware of the heritage behind this building,” says Mark Faulk who has organized opposition to the plan.

“This place is an institution that means a lot to a lot of people,” says Hi-Lo Bar Manager Topher Copeland.

Copeland says the owner of the Hi-Lo is already looking at new potential locations in the event they have to close. Braum's arranged tonight's community meeting but did not return our phone calls today.

The meeting will be held tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Crown Heights Christian Church at 4020 N. Western Ave.

News 9 at 10 p.m. will have a recap of the meeting.

