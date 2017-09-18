Apple Pie Caramel Apple - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Apple Pie Caramel Apple

Posted: Updated:

Apple Pie Caramel Apple

  • 4 Granny Smith apples, cleaned
  • 4 wooden sticks
  • 1 package caramels, melted
  • 1 package Biscoff cookies, crushed
  • 1 cup melted white chocolate melts
  • Cinnamon sugar
  1. Bring a large stockpot filled with water to a boil.
  2. Place the apples in the boiling water for 1 minute and remove.
  3. Dry the apples with a towel.
  4. Put the wooden stick into the BOTTOM of each apple.
  5. In the microwave melt the caramels for 2-3 minutes.
  6. Stir in 2 tablespoons water and stir to combine completely.
  7. Place the crushed cookies on a plate.
  8. To make the caramels apples: Dip each of the apples in the melted caramel till they are covered completely.
  9. Immediately press each caramel apple into the crushed cookies and then return to the parchment lined baking sheet.
  10. Allow the caramel to harden a bit before the next step.
  11. Drizzle white chocolate over each of the apples and then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
  12. Store the apples in the fridge until you are ready to eat. Enjoy!

