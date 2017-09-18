One Injured After NW OKC Stabbing

One person was injured early Monday in a northwest Oklahoma City stabbing, police said.

The stabbing happened after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of NW 16.

One person was found stabbed multiple times and was taken to a local hospital. The victim is undergoing surgery, police said.

