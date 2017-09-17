OHP Find Corpse In DUI Suspect's SUV, Near Chandler - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OHP Find Corpse In DUI Suspect's SUV, Near Chandler

LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) arrest a suspect on DUI charges and later discover a corpse in the back of the vehicle. 

OHP received a call about a reckless driver near Hwy 66 and Hwy 177 around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The driver, identified as Teresa Patrick was arrested and booked into Lincoln County on DUI charges. Patrick was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, and transporting an open container. 

Authorities said the body was located in the back of the vehicle. The vehicle is described as a white Tahoe. On Sunday, the OHP said the suspect was an employee at the Alpha & Omega Funeral Home. Authorities believe Patrick may have been en route from Tulsa to OKC. 

OHP is investigating. 

