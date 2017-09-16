One Arrested, Three Detained After Short Pursuit Of Stolen Car In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies were led on a short but high-speed pursuit by a car reported stolen through northwest OKC Saturday afternoon.

The chase ended in a neighborhood near NW 23rd and I-44 around 4 p.m. when a neighborhood resident was backing out of the driveway and was hit by the stolen car. Luckily, the suspect driver hit the brakes soon and hard enough to avoid a bad collision. Police said speeds hit 100 mph on the interstate during the pursuit.

The driver was placed under arrest and the three passengers were detained for further questioning. Two of those passengers were released shortly thereafter.

There were no injuries.