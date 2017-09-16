Oklahoma Unemployment Rises To 4.5 Percent In August

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of one percent to 4.5 percent in August as the number of unemployed increased by a seasonally adjusted 2,274 and the number of people with jobs fell by nearly 100.

The transportation, warehousing and utilities sector added 900 jobs over the month, but was offset by declines of 600 jobs in government, and 200 jobs in both the information and the professional and business services industries.

The national unemployment rate for August as 4.4 percent.

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is down a half-percent from August 2016, when the rate stood at 5.0 percent. In the past 12 months, the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in Oklahoma has decreased by more than 10,000 people, or 11 percent.