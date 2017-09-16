Oklahoma Unemployment Rises To 4.5 Percent In August - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Unemployment Rises To 4.5 Percent In August

Posted: Updated:

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of one percent to 4.5 percent in August as the number of unemployed increased by a seasonally adjusted 2,274 and the number of people with jobs fell by nearly 100.

The transportation, warehousing and utilities sector added 900 jobs over the month, but was offset by declines of 600 jobs in government, and 200 jobs in both the information and the professional and business services industries.

The national unemployment rate for August as 4.4 percent.

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is down a half-percent from August 2016, when the rate stood at 5.0 percent. In the past 12 months, the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in Oklahoma has decreased by more than 10,000 people, or 11 percent.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Oklahoma Unemployment Rises To 4.5 Percent In August

    Oklahoma Unemployment Rises To 4.5 Percent In August

    Oklahoma’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of one percent to 4.5 percent in August as the number of unemployed increased by a seasonally adjusted 2,274 and the number of people with jobs fell by nearly 100. The transportation, warehousing and utilities sector added 900 jobs over the month, but was offset by declines of 600 jobs in government, and 200 jobs in both the information and the professional and business services industries. The national unemployment rate for August a...More >>
    Oklahoma’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of one percent to 4.5 percent in August as the number of unemployed increased by a seasonally adjusted 2,274 and the number of people with jobs fell by nearly 100. The transportation, warehousing and utilities sector added 900 jobs over the month, but was offset by declines of 600 jobs in government, and 200 jobs in both the information and the professional and business services industries. The national unemployment rate for August a...More >>

  • Edmond Police Respond To Bomb Threat Call At McDonalds

    Edmond Police Respond To Bomb Threat Call At McDonalds

    Edmond Police are responding to a report of a bomb threat at a McDonalds near 33rd and Broadway.  Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information. 

    More >>

    Edmond Police are responding to a report of a bomb threat at a McDonalds near 33rd and Broadway.  Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.