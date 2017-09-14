Your 2 Cents: Too Many Political Questions In Miss America Pagea - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Too Many Political Questions In Miss America Pageant

Miss America producers used the question and answer segment to go after the President Sunday night. It was blatantly obvious. I'm sick of politics being dragged into entertainment, sports, the classroom. 

Here's what you had to say:

First, "Totally agree that the political questions were asked just to stir up trouble and controversy."

But Margaret writes, "I'm afraid Trump has only himself to blame considering how he abused contestants when he owned the women's contests."

Frank, on a contestant being asked about the alleged Russian campaign interference, "Very unfair to the contestants, when our own government can't figure out the answers themselves."

Walter says, "I'm perfectly fine with the questions. Even more fine with the answers, intelligent women."

Cheryl points out, "I'm more concerned that if their answers, if they supported Trump, would have swayed the votes against them!"

Glenna from Shawnee, "You are so right on Kelly. Why do they have to pull politics in every facet of life?"

Finally from Larry, "We should be vigilant when it comes to protecting America, whether you like the politics or not. Especially this president and this atmosphere."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.  

