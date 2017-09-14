Norman Police Search For Hit-And-Run Suspect

On September 3, around 9 p.m., near 168th Ave. NE and Tecumseh Rd., Norman Police said someone hit a motorcyclist from behind and the driver did not stick around. Shortly after the crash, a Good Samaritan came upon the victim, who, she said, was hollering for help.

“A gentleman here had a motorcycle wreck,” she told 911 operators, "and he’s hurt real bad. He said a car hit him.”

The man on the bike, 60-year-old Victor Frapp, is a veteran of the US Marines and a brother to Donna Lee.

“He remembers them hitting him and he started bouncing off the pavement. The bike kept bouncing and hitting him,” Lee explained. “When he finally landed, he looked over and seen [sic] his leg laying up by his face.”

The woman who found him and called for help, Brenda White-Valdez, stayed by his side until first responders got there.

“Hold on, sir,” she could be heard saying to Frapp. "Hold still, sir."

Lee believed her brother could’ve died had White-Valdez not stopped to help. She called the woman her hero.

Police are searching for the suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Taurus with front end damage and missing the driver side mirror. Investigators said a piece of the car was left behind at the scene.

If the suspect isn't caught, Lee said they could do it again.

“I will not stop. I’ll draw my last breath before I stop for justice for my brother and anybody else who may be in harm’s way.”

According to OU Medical Center, Frapp is listed in serious condition. Lee said Thursday his left leg was amputated. Click here to see the GoFundMe page for Frapp.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Norman Police at 405-321-1444.