Norman Teen In Coma After Injury At Group Home

A Norman teen is in a coma after he was injured at a state-contracted group home. His mother says she can't get any answers about what happened.

On Monday, Vionna Butler got a call that her son, 15-year-old Josiah Hill, overheated while playing basketball at the Cornerstone Boys Home for troubled teens in Norman. She went to the hospital, figuring she'd find him with an IV and a headache. Instead, "I saw my son laying basically lifeless. He was on a ventilator of course not talking, not responding, and they basically told me that there was nothing that they could do."

Butler says the director of the home told her Josiah got sick playing ball, but she says a social worker said her son was hurt racing with other boys. Butler says doctors told her a mass on her son's brain burst after he was hit.

"They said that he did have a mass that was in his brain and some sort of trauma caused it to burst."

And Butler says this isn't the first time her son was hurt at the facility and no one told her about it. Just last month she says, "I show up there and his face is swollen. You know? And I asked him what happened and he told me he was sitting down, some kid came up behind him and just started going in on him.” Butler said. "I wasn't told about it. I wasn't called. I wasn't let know."

The Cornerstone Boys Home is not commenting and the state Office of Juvenile Affairs released a statement that says:

“We are aware of a serious health event impacting a young person in OJA custody. Many of our staff have worked with this youth and their family and will continue to do so as medical treatment is provided. We are prepared to assist the family as needed moving forward and extend our support in this difficult time.

OJA stands ready to assist any agency involved in investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s health. By statute, the OKDHS Office of Client Advocacy has investigative authority for licensing group homes and local law enforcement is involved as appropriate. As any investigation unfolds, we will act accordingly on any issues that are identified. Additional comment is not appropriate as we have not received a conclusive summary of the situation.”

Butler wants answers.

"At the end of the day you're the parent and it's really up to you to make sure that they're ok."