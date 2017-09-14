Police, FBI Investigating Armed Robberies At OKC Loan Agencies

Police and FBI agents are investigating armed robberies at two different metro loan agencies, Thursday.

Authorities tell News 9 the first crime occurred at the Regional Finance loan office located in the 6200 block of N. Meridian Ave. Then, about 40 minutes later, another Regional Finance loan office, located near NW 23rd Street and N. Penn. Avenue, was hit.

Investigators say the description of the suspects in each robbery was similar, though they are not yet calling them linked.

This is a developing story.

