An earthquake was recorded Wednesday night in northern Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported at 10:40 p.m. Its epicenter was less than a mile away from Hayward, about 22 miles east, southeast of Enid, about 28 miles west, northwest of Stillwater and about 56 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The quake was less than two miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.