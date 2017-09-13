Crews Douse Fire At SW OKC Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Douse Fire At SW OKC Home

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
Photo courtesy @OKCFD via Twitter Photo courtesy @OKCFD via Twitter
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews have gotten a handle of a fire at a home on the southwest side of the metro, Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to battle the blaze at a home in the 500 block of SW 25th St., near the intersection with S. Walker Avenue.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Crews Douse Fire At SW OKC Home

    Crews Douse Fire At SW OKC Home

    Photo courtesy @OKCFD via TwitterPhoto courtesy @OKCFD via Twitter

    Crews have gotten a handle of a fire at a home on the southwest side of the metro, Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    Crews have gotten a handle of a fire at a home on the southwest side of the metro, Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • Bernie Sanders, GOP Proposing Dueling Health Care Overhauls

    Bernie Sanders, GOP Proposing Dueling Health Care Overhauls

    Bernie SandersBernie Sanders

    As liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders is ready to unveil his bill to starkly reshape the country's current hodge-podge health care system into one in which the government provides medical insurance for everybody, Republican senators are preparing to roll out details of a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace President Obama's health care law.

    More >>

    As liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders is ready to unveil his bill to starkly reshape the country's current hodge-podge health care system into one in which the government provides medical insurance for everybody, Republican senators are preparing to roll out details of a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace President Obama's health care law.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.