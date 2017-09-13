Frustration As Florida Keys Residents Try To Return Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Frustration As Florida Keys Residents Try To Return Home

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
In this photo taken on Sat., Sept. 9, 2017, evacuees stand in line to enter the Germain Arena, which is being used as a fallout shelter in Estero, Fla. AP In this photo taken on Sat., Sept. 9, 2017, evacuees stand in line to enter the Germain Arena, which is being used as a fallout shelter in Estero, Fla. AP
FLORIDA KEYS, Florida -

Most of the Florida Keys have no running water or communication, and almost 53,000 are without power.

Route 1, the only road in and out of the Keys, was closed for inspection following Hurricane Irma.

The first people are being allowed back in Tuesday morning, but the ban is still in place for the lower Keys. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.