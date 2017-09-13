Frustration As Florida Keys Residents Try To Return Home

In this photo taken on Sat., Sept. 9, 2017, evacuees stand in line to enter the Germain Arena, which is being used as a fallout shelter in Estero, Fla. AP

Most of the Florida Keys have no running water or communication, and almost 53,000 are without power.

Route 1, the only road in and out of the Keys, was closed for inspection following Hurricane Irma.

The first people are being allowed back in Tuesday morning, but the ban is still in place for the lower Keys.