Oklahoma City Voters Decide On Public Safety Sales Tax Increase - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma City Voters Decide On Public Safety Sales Tax Increase

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Supporters of a quarter-cent sales tax increase Tuesday huddled inside the OKC's Fraternal Order of Police Headquarters.

That quarter-cent increase the F-O-P says would generate at least 26-million dollars a year, and would provide more than 120 new police officers and 57 new firefighters.

"We don't talk about it enough. Oklahoma City is 620 something miles and we've got 200 officers short, and that really adds to the problem," said F.O.P. President John George. 
 
George says this is the first-time in three decades voters have been asked to approve a public safety sales tax increase.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.