Oklahoma City Voters Decide On Public Safety Sales Tax Increase

Supporters of a quarter-cent sales tax increase Tuesday huddled inside the OKC's Fraternal Order of Police Headquarters.

That quarter-cent increase the F-O-P says would generate at least 26-million dollars a year, and would provide more than 120 new police officers and 57 new firefighters.

"We don't talk about it enough. Oklahoma City is 620 something miles and we've got 200 officers short, and that really adds to the problem," said F.O.P. President John George.



George says this is the first-time in three decades voters have been asked to approve a public safety sales tax increase.