Audit Finds Financial Lapses In Oklahoma Sheriff's Office

An Oklahoma audit has found financial mismanagement within a central county sheriff's office, causing over-expenditure of public funds and noncompliance with state law.More >>
An Oklahoma audit has found financial mismanagement within a central county sheriff's office, causing over-expenditure of public funds and noncompliance with state law.More >>
Authorities say a 44-year-old man who had been booked in the Carter County jail on a public intoxication complaint died one day after his arrest.More >>
Authorities say a 44-year-old man who had been booked in the Carter County jail on a public intoxication complaint died one day after his arrest.More >>