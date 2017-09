One person was injured overnight Tuesday in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue.

Police said the incident began as an argument between a group of people when shots were fired.

One person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description was released.

