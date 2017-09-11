My 2 Cents: Baker Mayfield Issues An Unneeded Apology

I wanted Baker Mayfield to apologize.

If you didn't see it, the OU quarterback celebrated the Sooners big victory over Ohio State by running across the football field waving a giant OU flag, and then planting it at midfield of the Buckeyes hallowed Horseshoe.

Ohio State fans were upset Saturday night.

I'm upset now, and I'm demanding that he apologize - for apologizing!

I have no tears to shed for Ohio State, there are no safe spaces in college football. Get over it, the Buckeyes have enjoyed plenty of celebrations in front somber losing fans.

Mayfield said Monday, "He got caught up in an emotional win".

Baker, anyone who watched that game understands it was your fire, your toughness, your swashbuckling play that led the Sooners to victory.

Heck, you're the "Captain Jack Sparrow" of college football, and who doesn't love Jack Sparrow for crying out loud?!

So, make no apologies mate.

I'll be watching and cheering for you every game, except for one of course!

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.