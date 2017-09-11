My 2 Cents: Baker Mayfield Issues An Unneeded Apology - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Baker Mayfield Issues An Unneeded Apology

Posted: Updated:

I wanted Baker Mayfield to apologize. 

If you didn't see it, the OU quarterback celebrated the Sooners big victory over Ohio State by running across the football field waving a giant OU flag, and then planting it at midfield of the Buckeyes hallowed Horseshoe.

Ohio State fans were upset Saturday night.

I'm upset now, and I'm demanding that he apologize - for apologizing!

I have no tears to shed for Ohio State, there are no safe spaces in college football. Get over it, the Buckeyes have enjoyed plenty of celebrations in front somber losing fans.

Mayfield said Monday, "He got caught up in an emotional win".

Baker, anyone who watched that game understands it was your fire, your toughness, your swashbuckling play that led the Sooners to victory.

Heck, you're the "Captain Jack Sparrow" of college football, and who doesn't love Jack Sparrow for crying out loud?!

So, make no apologies mate.

I'll be watching and cheering for you every game, except for one of course!

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.